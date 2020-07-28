NY Property Case Presents Sea Change For Oral Contracts

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- In Korman v. Corbett,[1] which was decided on May 6, New York's Appellate Division, Second Department, carved out a new exception to the Statute of Frauds, holding that a court may utilize its inherent equitable powers to compel specific performance of an oral contract for the sale of real property where there is partial performance.[2] Facts In or around July 2016, the plaintiffs, who are domestic partners — one an attorney and the other a medical doctor — leased the second-floor apartment of a split-level home located in Brooklyn's Prospect Park neighborhood from the owner, Donna R. Barnes, now deceased....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS