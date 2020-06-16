J&J CEO Falsely Painted As A Crook At Talc Trial, Court Told

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson claimed Tuesday CEO Alex Gorsky was falsely accused of breaking the law by selling stock as the pharmaceutical giant tried to wipe out $186 million in combined punitive damages against the business in New Jersey state court over its sale of allegedly asbestos-contaminated baby powder. During a telephone hearing on the company's bid to set aside that award, J&J attorney Allison Brown of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP said the improper questioning of Gorsky by plaintiffs' counsel at trial was among a series of misdeeds that created "a tsunami of prejudice that overwhelmed the jury process...

