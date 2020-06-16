WTO Shoots Down Saudi Arabia's Security Defense In IP Fight

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization rejected national security-based trade restrictions for the first time ever on Tuesday in a case over Saudi Arabia's failure to prosecute a broadcaster for stealing a Qatari media company's content. At the center of the WTO panel's decision was the conduct of Saudi Arabian broadcaster beoutQ, which pirated and broadcasted content from Qatar's beIN Media Group, including coverage of the 2018 World Cup, according to the panel's report. Saudi Arabia declined to prosecute beoutQ, citing security grounds, which did not fly with the WTO panel. The WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS,...

