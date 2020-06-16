Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Gets Over 3 Years For Tuna Price-Fixing

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sentenced former Bumble Bee CEO Chris Lischewski to 40 months in prison Tuesday for his role in a tuna price-fixing conspiracy, coming down between federal prosecutors who sought 10 years and Lischewski, who pointed to the COVID-19 crisis in seeking home confinement.

After a three-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen handed down the sentence and ordered Lischewski to pay a $100,000 fine, noting that the prison term is well below the roughly seven- to nine-year range recommended by the sentencing guidelines.

The judge reasoned that Lischewski deserves more time locked up for his role in leading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!