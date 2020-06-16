Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Gets Over 3 Years For Tuna Price-Fixing

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sentenced former Bumble Bee CEO Chris Lischewski to 40 months in prison Tuesday for his role in a tuna price-fixing conspiracy, coming down between federal prosecutors who sought 10 years and Lischewski, who pointed to the COVID-19 crisis in seeking home confinement. After a three-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen handed down the sentence and ordered Lischewski to pay a $100,000 fine, noting that the prison term is well below the roughly seven- to nine-year range recommended by the sentencing guidelines. The judge reasoned that Lischewski deserves more time locked up for his role in leading...

