Fed. Circ. Won't Move Patent Suit Against Apple From Texas

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday declined a bid from Apple Inc. to move a suit accusing the company of patent infringement from a Texas federal court in Austin to the Northern District of California, ruling the tech giant hasn't clearly and indisputably established the right to transfer based on the convenience of witnesses. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the three-judge panel found that the suit from STC.UNM, accusing Apple of infringing U.S. Patent Nos. 8,249,204, 8,565,326 and 8,265,096, should stay in Texas, siding with a lower court that had moved the case from Waco to Austin but declined to send it...

