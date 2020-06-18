NLRB Ruling Clarifies Employer Nonsolicitation Enforcement

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board is at it again. With its decision in Wynn Las Vegas LLC the board has continued its practice of scaling back decisions of the Obama board.[1] In Wynn Las Vegas, the board redefined "solicitation" to comport with prior board precedent. This decision has the practical effect of broadening the type of conduct that may be considered to have violated a valid nonsolicitation policy and warrant discipline. The primary issue addressed by the board in Wynn Las Vegas was "whether an employee's act of encouraging a coworker, who was on working time, to vote for union representation...

