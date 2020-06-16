11th Circ. Revives Suit Over Child's Fall On Carnival Cruise

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday revived a negligence suit against Carnival Cruise Line brought by the mother of a 3-year-old who fractured her skull in an onboard fall, finding that a Florida federal judge failed to give proper deference to the family in making her rulings. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel found that U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro erred by not viewing evidence of whether Carnival had notice of the alleged risky conditions in a light most favorable to the family and also by not providing the family an opportunity to respond when she granted the cruise line summary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS