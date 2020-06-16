Salesforce Says 401(k) Plan Management Suit 'Short On Facts'

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Salesforce has urged a California federal court to toss a suit claiming the company cost workers millions of dollars by keeping expensive, underperforming investment options in their retirement plan, saying the case was "long on rhetoric" but "noticeably short on facts." In its Monday motion to dismiss, Salesforce.com Inc. pushed back on the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from three former employees, saying their allegations were "entirely consistent with a prudent and sound investment program" and courts "have soundly rejected the type of hindsight challenges" the workers brought. "While long on rhetoric, the complaint is noticeably short on facts that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS