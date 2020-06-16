Arnold & Porter Helps LoanCore With $47M Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter represented a LoanCore Capital real estate investment trust in connection with its $46.8 million loan for an office building in Brooklyn that recently traded hands for $44 million, according to multiple records made public in New York on Tuesday. The financing from LoanCore Capital Credit REIT LLC is for 1300 Flushing Ave. Of that $46.8 million figure, roughly $1.6 million is new financing for the property and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of preexisting debt at the building. The borrower, an entity affiliated with Brooklyn management company Transition Acquisitions, recently bought the property for $44 million...

