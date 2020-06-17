Workers Say Truck Maker Let $1B 401(k) Plan Pay Steep Fees

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Heavy-duty truck maker Oshkosh Corp. has been accused in a new ERISA lawsuit of mismanaging thousands of workers' retirement savings by letting their $1.1 billion 401(k) plan take on excessive fees and be saddled with badly performing investment choices. In a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action launched Tuesday in Wisconsin federal court, Oshkosh Corporation and Affiliates Tax Deferred Investment Plan participant Andrew Albert targets the company, its board of directors and the committee that oversees the day-to-day operations of the plan. Albert — a former employee of an Oshkosh subsidiary — says the allegedly poor investment choices and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS