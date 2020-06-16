JC Penney Reaches Deal To Resume Nike Deliveries

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Department store chain J.C. Penney on Tuesday got a deal approved by a Texas bankruptcy judge that will free up $30 million in Nike products that the sportswear giant had been holding back in a dispute over allegedly unpaid pre-Chapter 11 bills. Under the terms of the deal, approved on an interim basis by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones, J.C. Penney will pay $2 million of the $19.5 million Nike claims it is owed and abandon attempts to claw back pre-Chapter 11 payments to Nike, while the sneaker company will release part of the $80 million in goods it was supposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS