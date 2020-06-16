PG&E Cops To 84 Manslaughter Counts Over 2018 Camp Fire

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s chief executive on behalf of the bankrupt utility entered guilty pleas to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday, as a Butte County judge read aloud the names of each person who died when PG&E's equipment sparked the 2018 Camp Fire, California's deadliest wildfire. One by one, during a livestreamed proceeding Tuesday, the court read the names of each person killed in the Camp Fire and showed their photographs in the courtroom while CEO Bill Johnson entered guilty pleas for each of the 84 fatalities. Johnson, appearing in the courtroom in person, told the court that PG&E...

