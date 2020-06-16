Leagues Say Purported Sports Betting Hypocrisy Old News

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- The major professional sports leagues and the NCAA urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a bid for $150 million in damages from a horse racetrack that was prevented from offering sports betting after the leagues sued to stop New Jersey from legalizing the activity, arguing that the leagues' purported "hypocrisy" in promoting fantasy sports at the same time has already been rejected. In a court filing dated Monday, the NCAA, National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball told the court that the Monmouth Park, New Jersey, racetrack cannot seek damages beyond a $3.4 million...

