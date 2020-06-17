Davis Wright Nets Partial Win Over CBP Cannabis Docs

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has partially granted Davis Wright Tremaine LLP's summary judgment motion in its FOIA suit against U.S. Customs and Border Protection, ordering the agency to turn over documents related to workers in the legal cannabis industry. Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said in Tuesday's order that CBP must conduct a more thorough records search and provide the Seattle law firm with non-classified documents concerning a purported policy change in which the agency began classifying foreign nationals who work in the legal cannabis industry as drug traffickers. The firm, concerned the approach may affect its clients, made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS