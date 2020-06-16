DoorDash Misclassifies Its 'Dasher' Drivers, San Fran DA Says

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- DoorDash illegally misclassifies its delivery workers, called "Dashers," as independent contractors to avoid paying minimum wage, overtime and other employment benefits, according to a state lawsuit filed Tuesday by San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. DoorDash, which delivers food and drinks from local restaurants and stores, employs Dashers to make those deliveries, according to the complaint filed in San Francisco court, but the company intentionally misclassifies its workers as independent contractors, instead of employees, in order to reduce its business costs. "Misclassifying workers deprives them of the labor law safeguards to which they are entitled, denying workers minimum wage and overtime...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS