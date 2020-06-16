Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Risk Assessment Director Stands By Fluoridated Water

Law360, San Francisco (June 16, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Risk Assessment Division testified Tuesday in a federal bench trial about the safety of fluoride in drinking water, saying the most robust science available supported the EPA's finding that it's safe to fluoridate water at the nationally recommended level.

Dr. Tala Henry, director of the EPA's Risk Assessment Division, said that her office received a petition under the Toxic Substances Control Act in 2016 from nonprofits including the Fluoride Action Network and Food & Water Watch Inc. asking the EPA to prohibit fluoride from being added to U.S. drinking water, but that  office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!