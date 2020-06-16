EPA Risk Assessment Director Stands By Fluoridated Water

Law360, San Francisco (June 16, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Risk Assessment Division testified Tuesday in a federal bench trial about the safety of fluoride in drinking water, saying the most robust science available supported the EPA's finding that it's safe to fluoridate water at the nationally recommended level. Dr. Tala Henry, director of the EPA's Risk Assessment Division, said that her office received a petition under the Toxic Substances Control Act in 2016 from nonprofits including the Fluoride Action Network and Food & Water Watch Inc. asking the EPA to prohibit fluoride from being added to U.S. drinking water, but that office...

