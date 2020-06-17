Forterra Stock-Drop Class Seeks Final OK Of $5.5M Settlement

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A class of stockholders in water pipe manufacturing company Forterra Inc. has asked a federal judge in Texas for final approval of a $5.5 million deal that would end claims the company covered up poor performance, artificially inflating the value leading up to an initial public offering. Lead plaintiff Wladislaw Maciuga and additional plaintiff Supanin Disayawathana asked U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr for final approval of the deal Tuesday. In January, Judge Starr gave preliminary approval to the settlement and certified the class of plaintiffs for purposes of effectuating the settlement only. The stockholders brought the lawsuit on behalf of anyone...

