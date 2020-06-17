Ill. Car Dealership Managers OK To Lead Wage Class

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois court was right to let two suburban Chicago Honda dealership managers represent a certified class of dealership workers who claim they never freely allowed their employer to deduct a cut of business losses from their paychecks, a state appellate panel has ruled. The lower court correctly found that Schaumburg Honda Automobiles employees Glenn Meier and Gerald Oslance could adequately represent other managers in their wage claims against defendant Robert Rohrman and 11 of his Illinois car dealerships, a three-judge panel ruled on Tuesday. Meier and Oslance worked exclusively at the Honda dealership, but they're challenging a "money due" policy...

