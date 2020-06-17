Ex-Southwest Worker Sues Over 'Confusing' COBRA Notices

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines sent recently laid off or fired employees "confusing and incomplete" notices about their right to stay on the company's health insurance plan, according to a proposed class action filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday. Cherrita Carter alleges in her complaint that Southwest put off sending her a COBRA notice after her employment ended. When it finally arrived, she didn't understand it because it lacked crucial information, which led to Carter incurring large bills and refraining from seeking medical care, she claims. The delays and lack of information violate the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, she alleges. While Southwest...

