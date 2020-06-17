Nassar Victims Call On DOJ To Report FBI's Role In Scandal

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- More than 120 women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Wednesday demanding his office release the results of a probe into whether the FBI adequately responded to allegations against the former USA Gymnastics doctor five years ago. The letter alleged the FBI sat on an investigation into sexual assault claims against Nassar, who was a sports doctor with Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, after former USAG President Steve Penny reported the allegations to the agency in July 2015. Months after the allegations were...

