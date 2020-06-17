Fired Health System Exec. Sues For Lost Bonus, Severance

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A former Nuvance Health executive claimed in a lawsuit filed in New York federal court on Wednesday that he's owed benefits and severance after being unjustly fired over an accounting issue. Robert Diamond, who had been a senior vice president and chief information officer at Nuvance Health, claimed that various Nuvance officers told its board in October that he was at fault for an accounting issue that ended up causing the value of accounts receivable to be overstated. The executives who accused him knew that blame was misplaced, Diamond said, but faulted him anyway to avoid blame themselves. "Defendants' publications caused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS