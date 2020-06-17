Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PG&E Execs Deserve Prison, Camp Fire Victims' Families Say

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT) -- In deeply emotional testimony at Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s sentencing hearing Wednesday, families of 84 people who died in the 2018 Camp Fire detailed the psychological and financial toll of PG&E's negligence, with some demanding that executives face prison time for their relatives' horrific deaths.

During the first day of a three-day sentencing hearing, men and women took turns presenting their impact statements to the court as bankrupt PG&E's CEO William D. "Bill" Johnson, who plans to retire at the end of the month, listened in silence.

The statements came a day after the nation's largest investor-owned utility entered guilty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!