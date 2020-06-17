PG&E Execs Deserve Prison, Camp Fire Victims' Families Say

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT) -- In deeply emotional testimony at Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s sentencing hearing Wednesday, families of 84 people who died in the 2018 Camp Fire detailed the psychological and financial toll of PG&E's negligence, with some demanding that executives face prison time for their relatives' horrific deaths. During the first day of a three-day sentencing hearing, men and women took turns presenting their impact statements to the court as bankrupt PG&E's CEO William D. "Bill" Johnson, who plans to retire at the end of the month, listened in silence. The statements came a day after the nation's largest investor-owned utility entered guilty...

