Victoria's Secret Plagued By 'Abusive' Culture, Investor Says

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brands' "hostile, abusive environment rife with sexual harassment" has irreparably harmed the reputation of the lingerie company and wrecked plans to spin it off, according to a derivative shareholder suit removed to Ohio federal court Wednesday. Like many retailers, Victoria's Secret has struggled in recent years, and L Brands had been looking to spin off the company so it could focus on growing its other major subsidiary, Bath & Body Works, according to the complaint filed by L Brands investor Milton Rudi. "But effecting this spinoff has been difficult because Victoria's Secret is no longer a...

