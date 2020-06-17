Pot Co. Acreage Holdings Borrows $15M At 60% Interest Rate

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Acreage Holdings on Wednesday said it had taken a $15 million loan from an unnamed institutional investor at an eye-popping 60% interest rate, putting up intellectual property and assets in three states as collateral amid a widespread capital crunch in the cannabis sector. The short-term loan includes a $6 million default penalty and cannot be prepaid for 90 days, potentially locking in at least $2.25 million in interest payments. Acreage said it secured the loan with its cannabis operations in Illinois, New Jersey and Florida, along with its U.S. intellectual property. The deal comes as cash-strapped cannabis companies struggle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS