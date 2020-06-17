Ex-Staffer Says San Antonio Housing Misuses HUD Funds

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A former San Antonio Housing Authority employee claims the organization fired her for refusing to participate in its scheme to receive U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds through fraudulent grant requests, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in Texas federal court. Mary Yearwood worked for SAHA for about four months as a fundraiser before she was allegedly fired in retaliation for refusing to sign and submit falsified forms to HUD, according to her Western District of Texas lawsuit. She is seeking damages for retaliation under the False Claims Act and wrongful termination. SAHA, which is part of HUD's moving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS