Pablo Escobar's Family Hits Rapper 2 Chainz With TM Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The family of the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has accused rapper 2 Chainz of illegally using the Escobar name to attract customers to his Georgia restaurants, according to a trademark infringement suit lodged in California federal court Wednesday. In the complaint, Escobar Inc., the family's holding company, took issue with Atlanta-area restaurants Escobar Restaurant and Tapas and Escobar Restaurant and Tapas South. 2 Chainz, whose legal name is Tauheed Epps, co-owns the restaurants with prominent Atlanta entrepreneur Snoop, whose legal name is Mychel Dillard, per the suit. The establishments are marketed as both lounges and restaurants — "the go-to...

