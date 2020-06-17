EPA Should Reexamine Fluoridated Water Risks, Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (June 17, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing a bench trial challenging fluoridation of drinking water suggested during closing arguments Wednesday that he hold off ruling so that the EPA can reevaluate fluoride's risks, saying the agency apparently used the wrong standard and hadn't considered additional information raised at trial. "Doesn't it make sense to have the agency take a second look?" U.S. District Judge Edward Chen asked attorneys for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the citizens groups suing the agency under the Toxic Substances Control Act. The judge's proposal came just moments after he heard closing arguments in a two-week bench trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS