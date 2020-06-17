Med Mal Atty's 'Be A Hero' Closings Prompt New Trial For Doc

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- An Iowa appeals court has upheld a finding that a doctor who lost a malpractice trial to his onetime patient deserves a new trial, saying Wednesday that a lower court didn't abuse its discretion in finding that the patient's lawyer inappropriately told the jurors they had the power to "be a hero" in the case. The appeals court ordered a new trial between patient Natalie Kipp and surgeon Douglas Stanford over an abdominal surgery on Aug. 27, 2013. Kipp said that Stanford inserted a piece of surgical equipment farther than intended and caused her severe injuries. Stanford's counsel said statements made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS