Tucker Carlson Show Isn't News, Fox Says In Slander Suit

Law360, New York (June 17, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Fox News told a Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday that its star Tucker Carlson did not slander an ex-Playboy model as an extortionist who targeted President Donald Trump, because no reasonable viewer would believe Carlson was stating facts, just opinions. Seeking to dismiss the defamation case, counsel for the news network told U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil that a segment airing on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" could not have slandered Karen McDougal, who claims President Trump paid to silence her about an affair, because Carlson is a commentator, not a straight news reporter and he was using rhetorical flourishes, not actually...

