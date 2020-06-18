Credit Suisse Exec Must Pay $1.5M For Jefferies Job No-Show

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Wednesday confirmed Jefferies Financial Group's $1.5 million arbitral award against a Credit Suisse Securities director after he backed out of an employment agreement, ruling that the director's arguments were largely a retread of past arguments. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said that Jon A. Gegenheimer failed to show that the arbitration panel manifestly disregarded the law in granting Jefferies the award. "Even a cursory review of Gegenheimer's arguments reveals that he is by and large parroting the arguments that he raised in the arbitration," Judge Buchwald said. "None of the cited aspects of the panel's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS