9th Circ. Says Insurer Needn't Cover Telecom Co.'s OT Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling that U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. does not have to defend U.S. Telepacific Corp. in a proposed class action alleging the telecom company failed to pay account managers overtime, agreeing the suit is barred from coverage by policy exclusions. A three-judge panel ruled Wednesday that the California district court did not err in holding that U.S. Specialty has no duty to reimburse the telecommunications provider for litigation costs in the now-settled case, dubbed the "Watts-McKinney lawsuit." Telepacific Corp., doing business as TPx Communications, was sued by two former employees in 2012, alleging TPx had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS