Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says Insurer Needn't Cover Telecom Co.'s OT Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling that U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. does not have to defend U.S. Telepacific Corp. in a proposed class action alleging the telecom company failed to pay account managers overtime, agreeing the suit is barred from coverage by policy exclusions.

A three-judge panel ruled Wednesday that the California district court did not err in holding that U.S. Specialty has no duty to reimburse the telecommunications provider for litigation costs in the now-settled case, dubbed the "Watts-McKinney lawsuit."

Telepacific Corp., doing business as TPx Communications, was sued by two former employees in 2012, alleging TPx had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!