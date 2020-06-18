Liberty Mutual Wins Fight Over Workers' Comp Premiums

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has tossed a suit claiming Liberty Mutual Group Inc. charged thousands of employers too much for workers' compensation coverage, rejecting an ex-policyholder's argument that the insurer improperly withheld information about third-party reimbursements it got for payouts. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper on Wednesday dismissed all of Valley Container Co. Inc.'s claims in its suit alleging Liberty Mutual kept key information from the National Council on Compensation Insurance, an organization that issues and enforces rules governing workers' compensation for nearly three dozen states. The Connecticut-based Valley Container had argued that Liberty Mutual was required to report to...

