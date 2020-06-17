Tenaris Gets $172M Venezuela Award Enforced In DC

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge declined Wednesday to hold off on enforcing a more than $172 million award issued against Venezuela to Tenaris SA, leaving it up to the U.S. Treasury Department to decide whether to move ahead with greenlighting the steel tube supplier's enforcement efforts. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper concluded that the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control was "the more appropriate body" to decide whether to delay granting a license to Luxembourg-based Tenaris and its Portuguese subsidiary, Talta-Trading e Marketing Sociedade Unipessoal LDA, which will be required before they can begin seizing Venezuelan assets. The OFAC license is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS