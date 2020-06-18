SoCal Edison 'Death Trap' Blamed For Near-Fatal Explosion

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A California man who suffered catastrophic burns as a result of an electrical transformer explosion at his restaurant has sued Southern California Edison in state court, claiming the power utility's widespread neglect of aging equipment nearly cost him his life. Bernie Bischof, who suffered second- and third-degree burns over half of his body, claimed he warned SoCal Edison about its transformers and implored the utility to make repairs after a prior explosion. The company's pattern of neglect has led to several explosions across the state and sparked one of the biggest wildfires in California history, he said in his suit Tuesday....

