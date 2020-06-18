Real Estate Rumors: Fundrise, Housing Trust, Onni Group

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Crowdfunding company Fundrise has picked up a Maryland industrial building for $7.5 million, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The deal is for Steeplechase Building H, which has 19,973 square feet and is located in the D.C. suburb of Capital Heights, and the seller is Atapco Properties, according to the report. The property is part of the Steeplechase 95 International Business Park, Commercial Observer said. Developer Housing Trust Group has broken ground on a Hollywood, Florida, affordable housing complex, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The company has started its project at 901 S. Federal Highway, where it plans to build 96...

