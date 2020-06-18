Quinn Can't Overturn DQ From LA Fire Suits

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A "substantial relationship" exists between Quinn Emanuel's confidential discussions with a California electrical utility about wildfire liability and the firm's later work for people who sued the company after a massive Los Angeles blaze, a state appellate panel said Wednesday. Backing the disqualification of Quinn Emanuel from suits stemming from the Woolsey fire of 2018, the court found no fault in a Los Angeles judge's decision to remove the firm as plaintiffs counsel. In an 18-page decision focused on the firm's relationship with Southern California Edison Co., the Second District panel cited various evidence that Quinn lawyers had exchanged sensitive information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS