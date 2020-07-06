Supreme Court Strikes Down TCPA Debt Call Carveout

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:36 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's sweeping ban on autodialed calls to cellphones, but found that an exception to that prohibition for calls made to collect federally backed debts must fall, rejecting an argument that would have drastically reduced the flood of litigation under the decades-old statute. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the TCPA's ban on autodialed calls Monday while severing a constitutionally deficient exception to the statute. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In a fragmented decision, six of the high court's justices agreed with the Fourth Circuit that an exemption to the TCPA that allows automated...

