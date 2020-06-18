High Court Won't Let Trump Administration End DACA

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from terminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, preserving protections for hundreds of thousands of young unauthorized immigrants. In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court found that the Trump administration's decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was arbitrary and capricious. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) In a fractured ruling, the justices held that the high court can review the DACA program, which offers deportation relief and work permits to young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. They also found that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's...

