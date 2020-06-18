Ill. Justices Say Ambulance Co. Not Immune From Crash Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois law governing emergency medical services doesn't bar negligence claims against an ambulance company over a car crash that occurred while one of its drivers was en route to pick up a patient for nonemergency transportation, the state's top court held Thursday. In a 4-3 opinion affirming the appellate court below, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the Emergency Medical Services Systems Act does not immunize Lifeline Ambulance LLC from liability over a March 2016 accident in which one of its ambulances, driven by Joshua M. Nicholas, ran a red light and collided with plaintiff Roberto Hernandez. An immunity provision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS