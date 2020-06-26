USMCA's Labor Dispute Tool Raises Hurdles For Mexican Cos.

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will take effect on July 1. It comes with an entirely new approach to labor dispute settlement — the facility-specific rapid response labor mechanism, or RRLM — under which an ad hoc international dispute settlement panel can make a determination as to whether a specific facility is in compliance with Mexico's new labor reforms. The focus of the inquiry is far more specific than traditional labor enforcement mechanisms as it looks to see if workers at a specific facility in question were denied rights, as opposed to whether Mexico, as a country, breached the USMCA. Under the RRLM's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS