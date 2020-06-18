Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Residents Want Amazon To Face Call Center Biometric Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Amazon Web Services Inc. should have to face claims the company unlawfully used its biometric voice-recognition technology on Illinois residents because it "knowingly and intentionally" intercepted their calls to collect their data, a proposed class said Wednesday.

Christine McGoveran, Joseph Valentine and Amelia Rodriguez urged the court to reject Amazon Web Services' assertion that Illinois courts lack jurisdiction over claims that its cloud-based call center operations violate Illinois residents' rights under the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.

AWS should have to face the accusations because it used its voice-recognition technology on calls that Illinois residents placed while they were within the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!