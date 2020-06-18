HP Cuts Deal With Quanta Over $438M Price-Fixing Judgment

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- HP Inc. told a Texas federal court on Thursday it has reached a confidential settlement with Quanta Storage over a $438 million judgment issued against the Taiwanese manufacturer for fixing optical disk drive prices, and it asked the court to cancel a contempt hearing scheduled for Friday. HP filed a notice of settlement with the court indicating that the sides had reached an agreement that gives Quanta Storage until Sept. 15 to fulfill undisclosed financial obligations. Quanta was set to face a contempt hearing on Friday for missing a deadline to turnover all its assets while it appealed the judgment to...

