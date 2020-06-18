PG&E Fined $3.5M For Causing 84 Deaths, Starting Camp Fire

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Following more devastating testimony from victims' families and a call for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to "burn in hell," a California judge on Thursday ordered PG&E to pay $3.49 million — the maximum criminal fine — for recklessly starting the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 84 people. A member of the Sacramento County Coroner's Office looks for human remains in the rubble of a house burned during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, in November 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher) At the end of a sentencing hearing, Butte County Judge Michael R. Deems imposed the maximum criminal fine against PG&E, which...

