Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GM Wants Defective Touch-Screen Suit Tossed

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging GM sold Cadillacs with defective touch screens, arguing the drivers failed to plead misrepresentation on its part or allege they experienced any "safety hazards."

GM said Wednesday the class representatives failed to identify how it misrepresented or concealed the alleged touch-screen defect. The consumers were unable to show they relied on any alleged GM representation to buy the cars or that GM had a duty to disclose the requested information about the touch screen when they purchased the vehicle.

In April, U.S. District Judge Marilyn L....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!