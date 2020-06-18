GM Wants Defective Touch-Screen Suit Tossed

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging GM sold Cadillacs with defective touch screens, arguing the drivers failed to plead misrepresentation on its part or allege they experienced any "safety hazards." GM said Wednesday the class representatives failed to identify how it misrepresented or concealed the alleged touch-screen defect. The consumers were unable to show they relied on any alleged GM representation to buy the cars or that GM had a duty to disclose the requested information about the touch screen when they purchased the vehicle. In April, U.S. District Judge Marilyn L....

