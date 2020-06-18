Chatterjee Downplays DC Circ. In Pipeline Appeal Overhaul

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Neil Chatterjee on Thursday insisted that a recently issued rule barring construction activities on gas infrastructure projects whose approval has been appealed isn't meant to sway the D.C. Circuit as the appeals court scrutinizes FERC's current administrative appeals policy. Chatterjee made the comments following a busy monthly open meeting that included Commissioner Bernard McNamee announcing that he would stay on at FERC following the June 30 expiration of his term. FERC also agreed to review power transmission issues related to offshore wind, and its commissioners continued to clash over the agency's review of the climate change...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS