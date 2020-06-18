Mobile Industry Asks DC Circ. Not To Halt C-Band Auction

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Major players in the mobile industry urged the D.C. Circuit on Thursday to forego a requested stay of the Federal Communications Commission's C-Band reorganization plan, saying that small satellite operators are merely speculating about future financial losses from the shake-up. CTIA, Verizon and AT&T told the court that three foreign-based satellite companies not included in reorganization incentive payments are also not guaranteed to lose revenue when the FCC consolidates and auctions off part of the spectrum band. "Appellants assert purely economic losses that are non-cognizable injuries for purposes of obtaining a stay. And appellants' asserted losses are, in any event, wholly...

