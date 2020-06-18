Ga. Court Revives Suit Over 'Murder Kroger' Store Shooting

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Kroger Co. must face a suit seeking to hold it responsible for the death of a construction worker who was shot outside an Atlanta outpost nicknamed "Murder Kroger," a Georgia appeals court ruled Thursday, saying there is a factual dispute as to whether the supermarket chain owed the victim a duty of care. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed the dismissal of a suit blaming Kroger and security services firm Norred & Associates Inc. for the 2015 death of construction worker Joshua Richey, who was shot after he confronted a man, Damarius Thompson, who had broken into his...

