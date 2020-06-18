Outback Steakhouse Settles Manager Overtime Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Outback Steakhouse has settled on undisclosed terms a proposed collective action alleging the chain restaurant unfairly denied its front-of-house managers overtime, according to a notice filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court. Outback operator OS Restaurant Services LLC and accuser Carlos Chavira filed a stipulation of dismissal without prejudice, notifying the court that they have reached a "confidential private settlement." The deal does not make Chavira release his Fair Labor Standards Act claims, they said. Chavira had accused Outback of violating the FLSA by denying managers overtime despite their not qualifying for overtime exemptions that apply to workers with certain skills or administrative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS