VW, Bosch Again Dodge Sales Reps' Lost Commissions Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday dismantled a proposed class action from Volkswagen salespeople alleging they were duped into staying in jobs that left them with unsellable inventory and lost commissions when the automaker's emissions cheating scandal erupted in 2015. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer granted separate motions to dismiss — one from Volkswagen AG and its U.S. unit and one from Robert Bosch GmbH and its North American unit Robert Bosch LLC — saying the individual salespersons still offered nonsensical and defective arguments despite being told to come back to the court with stronger facts backing their claims....

